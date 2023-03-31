Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW opened at $8.04 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

