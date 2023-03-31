Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.54 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

