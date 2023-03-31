Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 30th (AX, CPSS, JD, LC, MTG, MU, ODP, OEC, PNC, PPBI)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 30th:

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

