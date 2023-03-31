Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

