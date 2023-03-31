Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.43.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
