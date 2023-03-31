Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

