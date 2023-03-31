Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,052,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,525 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

