Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 175.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.