Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,449,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

