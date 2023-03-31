Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $315.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

