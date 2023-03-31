Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 5,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ \u002F Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

