InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading 1% Higher

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 31,002.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

