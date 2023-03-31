International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $84.96

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.96 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 106.80 ($1.31). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.23), with a volume of 103,146 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
International Personal Finance Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.06. The firm has a market cap of £224.84 million, a PE ratio of 415.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.19.
In other International Personal Finance news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 40,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($54,060.70). Company insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
