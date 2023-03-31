International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.56) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

