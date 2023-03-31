International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.06) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.06).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 151.20 ($1.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,641,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,705,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.58 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,520.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

