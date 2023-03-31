InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

InterDigital has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.34.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterDigital by 39.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

