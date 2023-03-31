Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 37,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 51,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several research analysts have commented on IFS shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $395.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter worth $307,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

