Intel’s (INTC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

