Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

