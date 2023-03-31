Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 185.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average is $180.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.