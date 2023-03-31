Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 18,552 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.