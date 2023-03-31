Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 494.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

