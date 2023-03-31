Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,658 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAGG. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.