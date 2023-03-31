Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.34% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $244,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $776.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.