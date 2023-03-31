Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,043 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $275,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

