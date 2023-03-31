Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,336 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,656,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,155,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

