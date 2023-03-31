inSure DeFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $214.53 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00778583 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,937,557.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

