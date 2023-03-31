Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.60 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
