Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.60 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

See Also

