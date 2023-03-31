Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

