Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,906,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 125,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,788 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:INSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 1,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,909. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.