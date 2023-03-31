Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells 7,210 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
NYSE WGO traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.
Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.