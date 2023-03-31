Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells 7,210 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE WGO traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.