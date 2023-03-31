Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.50. 1,242,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

About Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

