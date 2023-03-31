Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $15,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,192,432 shares in the company, valued at $36,087,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $7,944.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $6,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

PRT stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.