Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Sells $175,560.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

