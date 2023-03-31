Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 11,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $559.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Articles

