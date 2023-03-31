Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,439,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LEGH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 11,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $559.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
