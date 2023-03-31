Insider Selling: James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Insider Sells 6,240 Shares of Stock

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wild sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £11,419.20 ($14,030.22).

James Halstead Stock Performance

Shares of JHD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.25). 343,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £762.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,026.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. James Halstead plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165.55 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 192.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 194.91.

James Halstead Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. James Halstead’s payout ratio is presently 8,888.89%.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

