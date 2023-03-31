Insider Selling: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,975,223.48 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30.

On Friday, January 27th, Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,196,468.00.

NYSE FSR opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

