Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells 78,916 Shares of Stock

Mar 31st, 2023

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $153.88 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

