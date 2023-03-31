Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Chairman Sells 78,916 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $153.88 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

