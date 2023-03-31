Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $17,690,681.50 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -389.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

