Insider Selling: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells 568 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.13. 702,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

