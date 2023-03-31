Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,960.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total value of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $160.59. 966,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,169. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $318.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

