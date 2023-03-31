Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells 29,006 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00.
Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %
GOOGL traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,183,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,071,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.