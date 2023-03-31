Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells 29,006 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kent Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00.

GOOGL traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,183,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,071,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.91.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

