Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 ($35.39) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($24,769.63).

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 38 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,770 ($34.03). 43,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,803. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Keywords Studios plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,080 ($25.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,822.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,657.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 384.62%.

KWS has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.30) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

