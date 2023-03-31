Insider Buying: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) CFO Buys $248,917.40 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.81 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

