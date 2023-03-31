Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as low as $10.51. Inpex shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 60,314 shares changing hands.
Inpex Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.
About Inpex
INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.