InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.18

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $6.63. InnovAge shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 19,100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Barclays PLC raised its position in InnovAge by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in InnovAge by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

