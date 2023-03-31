InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.15

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 59870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.22 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.