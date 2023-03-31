InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.15

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 59870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.22 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

