Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 727,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,079. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.