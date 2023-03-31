Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

