Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.35. 1,181,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,735. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.