Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,818. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

